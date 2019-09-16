MedShift Announces 5-Year Strategic Partnership with BTL Aesthetics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedShift, an innovator in medical technology and cloud computing, today revealed it has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with BTL Corporate. The industry-leading companies are teaming up to integrate their services to provide a compelling adoption model for BTL's market leading device.

A privately-owned device manufacturer, BTL Aesthetics has been developing and distributing innovative products globally since its naissance in 1993. Today the company's US branch is headquartered in Marlborough, MA where it has continued a legacy of distinction. The partnership between MedShift and BTL is fueled by both companies' equal and respective appreciation for cutting-edge product innovation for physicians and amelioration of care for patients.

"MedShift is excited to expand our portfolio with this partnership to deliver transformative solutions," says MedShift CEO, Brian Phillips. "Together MedShift and BTL will provide our shared customers with treatments and solutions that can vastly improve their quality of life."

The partnership will heighten awareness and deployment breadth of the Emsculpt® device, the first and only technology to non-invasively harness high-intensity electromagnetic energy to firm muscle for a more toned figure. The device shows sustained results with no recurring symptoms and an impressive rate of patient satisfaction.

Comments BTL VP, Scott Mills, "The MedShift-BTL partnership is a compelling association as our devices are uniquely complementary to MedShift's device subscription model and marketing expertise. I have total faith that our combined capabilities will enable us to drive more business impact for our practices and improve device awareness for our patients."

"We're really looking forward to seeing what's possible when we combine the Emsculpt device with MedShift's technology. This partnership has amazing potential for both companies," says MedShift Advisor Dr. Bill Kortesis, board-certified plastic surgeon and Emsculpt practitioner.

As part of the partnership, MedShift will integrate Emsculpt into its Tightening for Everything brand offerings, rendering skin tightening options more accessible to a larger clientele. By underpinning BTL's devices with MedShift's next-generation technological expertise and unique subscription model, the collaboration represents a step-change in the way both businesses are attacking the demands of the med-tech market.

