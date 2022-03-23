MedStar Health Earns Pathway to Excellence redesignation for MedStar Washington Hospital Center

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Washington Hospital Center has achieved Pathway to Excellence® redesignation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The coveted national designation recognizes hospitals committed to creating a positive nursing practice environment where nurses can flourish and feel empowered. The designation identifies MedStar Washington Hospital Center as a best place for nurses to work and thrive. MedStar Washington remains the only acute care hospital in the nation's capital with the Pathway designation.

"This was a huge accomplishment, particularly since all the preparation and documentation for the designation took place during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tonya Washington, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. "Despite the obstacles, our nurses went the extra mile to show their commitment to maintaining their Pathway practice focused on safety, quality, wellbeing, professional development, shared governance, and leadership. We could not be more grateful to each one of our extraordinary nurses who helped attain this prestigious achievement."

To earn the Pathway to Excellence distinction, each organization undergoes a thorough review process and be able to demonstrate the integration of the facility's practices, policies, and culture. Nurses then validate whether their organization meets the Pathway practice through the completion of a survey.

In 2016, MedStar Washington Hospital Center made a commitment to create a nursing culture of sustained excellence. It embarked on a journey to nursing excellence and a positive practice environment using the ANCC Pathway to Excellence framework. In 2017, MedStar Washington achieved its first Pathway to Excellence designation and immediately went on sustaining the Pathway culture thereafter.

The 2022 redesignation for MedStar Washington Hospital Center will remain in effect until 2026. Only 205 hospitals in the United States are currently Pathway designated.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is a not-for-profit, 912-bed, teaching and research hospital in the nation's capital, and is a major referral center for treating the region's most complex cases. Its cardiology program is highly acclaimed, and its cardiac surgery program has consistently earned the highest national rating–three stars–from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. MedStar Washington operates the region's first Comprehensive Stroke Center and the District's only Cardiac Ventricular Assist Device program, both certified by The Joint Commission. The hospital is also home to MedSTAR, a nationally verified level I trauma center with a state-of-the-art fleet of helicopters and ambulances, and also operates the region's only adult Burn Center.

