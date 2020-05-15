MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Pharmacy Selects Dossier to Solve Competency Management Challenges

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Pharmacy Department, a community hospital that upholds its tradition of caring by continuously promoting, maintaining and improving health through education and services while assuring quality care, and patient safety, today announced that it has selected Dossier as its competency assurance solution.

Nestled in the waterside community of Leonardtown, Maryland, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital is a full-service hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care. With a focus on innovative technology and a dedication to excellence, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Pharmacy Department wanted a centralized digital system to ensure more efficient management of staff competencies and resources. After implementing Dossier, the staff can now access and update needed information from anywhere. The feedback so far has been very positive, and as one employee said, "[I] absolutely love it!" and "[It is] easy to access documents".

"As the director, I am thrilled that I have all my staff competencies in one place and can view the dashboard to see where every staff member is in their journey to completion. I am not chasing papers and people anymore!!" said Mary Ibegbu, Director of Pharmacy.

With the same dedication to excellence and innovative technology, we are proud to have been chosen to work with the Pharmacy team at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital. We have truly appreciated the engagement Mary and her team have shown throughout the implementation. Something which even with the pandemic took only 10 weeks. Said Roger Lee, President of Dossier, "We look forward to working with the rest of the MedStar organization to help them drive improved outcomes through high-quality, competent patient care."

About Dossier, Inc.

Dossier is a leading provider of cloud-based competency assurance and management solutions for health systems globally. We drive meaningful, measurable results for more than 500,000 healthcare workers. For more information, please visit http://www.dossierhealthcare.com.

About MedStar

MedStar Health is a not-for-profit health system dedicated to caring for people in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, while advancing the practice of medicine through education, innovation and research. MedStar's 30,000 associates, 6,000 affiliated physicians, 10 hospitals, ambulatory care and urgent care centers are recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in medical care. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar trains more than 1,100 medical residents annually. MedStar Health's patient-first philosophy combines care, compassion and clinical excellence with an emphasis on customer service. For more information, visit http://www.MedStarHealth.org.

