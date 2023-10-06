|
06.10.2023 14:15:00
Medterra Expands Reach with Launch on Amazon and Exciting Prime Day Promotions
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medterra, a leading provider of high-quality Hemp-Derived CBD products, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace. This strategic move not only marks a significant milestone for Medterra but also opens up new avenues for customers seeking premium Hemp products.
Customers can now find a curated selection of Medterra's exceptional products on Amazon, including their new Hemp-Free Wellness Booster line and their high-quality Hemp products. This expansion to Amazon is a testament to Medterra's commitment to making wellness accessible to a broader audience.
In celebration of this launch, Medterra is excited to participate in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Promotions on October 10th and 11th. Prime members will have exclusive access to special deals and discounts on a range of Medterra Hemp products during this limited-time event.
Key Features of Medterra on Amazon:
Prime Day Promotions:
During the Amazon Prime Day event on October 10th-11th, Medterra will be offering exclusive promotions for Prime members, making it the perfect time for customers to experience the benefits of premium Hemp products at unbeatable prices. From limited-time discounts to special bundles, these Prime Day deals are not to be missed.
"We are excited to bring Medterra to the Amazon platform, making it even more convenient for customers to access our high-quality Hemp products," said Liam Van der Merwe, Director of Ecommerce at Medterra. "The Prime Day promotions are our way of expressing gratitude to our customers and introducing our wellness solutions to a broader audience."
Medterra invites customers to visit its official Amazon store to explore the full range of products and take advantage of the exclusive Prime Day promotions.
For media inquiries, please contact:
press@medterra.com
About Medterra:
Medterra is a trusted and innovative CBD brand committed to providing high-quality wellness products. With a focus on transparency and quality, Medterra has become a leader in the wellness industry, offering a diverse range of botanical products to support overall well-being.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medterra-expands-reach-with-launch-on-amazon-and-exciting-prime-day-promotions-301949092.html
SOURCE Medterra
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.