Medtronic Aktie
WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115
|
28.02.2026 15:30:00
Medtronic: The Only Medical Device Stock I'd Consider a Lifetime Hold
When it comes to medical devices, some of the most exciting ones, to me, are robotic surgical systems. Intuitive Surgical has been a leader in that arena, averaging annual gains of 19% over the past 15 years. Its shares are a bit on the steep side these days, though, and it's not the only game in town, either.Consider Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), which is moving into robotic surgeries while remaining a titan in the medical device world. Its valuation is more compelling, as it sports a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.3, for example, a bit below its five-year average of 16.7.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!