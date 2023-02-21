|
21.02.2023 13:01:29
Medtronic Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc. (MDT) provided its revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter and raised adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2023, based on third quarter performance.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects organic revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.0 percent. Revenue would be negatively affected by approximately $165 million to $215 million at current exchange rates.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.28 to $5.30 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
"As we look ahead, we are focused on delivering durable topline growth and significant expense reductions as we navigate through macro headwinds from foreign currency and inflatio," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic chief financial officer.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Medtronic PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medtronic PLC
|80,12
|-0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt schloss am Donnerstag etwas fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Gewinne. Die Wall Street kann anfängliche Aufschläge nicht halten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.