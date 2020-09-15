Medtronic Canada Recognized as One of the Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare for the Second Consecutive Year

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) — one of the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare for the second consecutive year.

Medtronic Canada ULC received this acclaim after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

"Our employees recognize that we play a very special role in helping health systems support their patients affected by COVID-19 as well as those who are awaiting urgent or elective procedures," said Neil Fraser, president, Medtronic Canada. "Our employees are dedicated to providing the products, support, and training required to improve access to ventilators, pacemakers, insulin pumps, and the thousands of other devices we offer that help us achieve our Mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life."

To keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Medtronic made it possible for many of its office employees to work from home, providing the necessary technology solutions and supplies. Even field employees accustomed to providing in-hospital training have found creative ways to support customers remotely.

The company's comprehensive return-to-office plan is focused on ensuring employee safety while delivering on our Mission and commitment to patients. The return-to-office plan also takes into consideration issues employees may have with childcare and immune compromised family members.

"With all the stress the pandemic has caused, I'm glad I have the flexibility to continue working from home, and clear expectations about how the company will implement return-to-office guidelines," said Meas Danok, EHS Canada specialist. "I also appreciate the biweekly calls from Mr. Fraser, which keep us connected to the company, and the ability to ask questions of a public health expert during those calls."

In addition to supporting employees during the pandemic, Medtronic Canada is also providing tools for hospitals and clinics to better adapt to the changing demands of the health system.

For example, for patients who have opted in, care providers can leverage Medtronic Carelink™ software to remotely monitor patients on a Medtronic insulin pump, continuous glucose monitor, or cardiac device, thereby helping to protect patients and caregivers, and in several cases helping to reduce wait times.

Medtronic is also supporting clinician efforts to leverage minimally invasive surgery, such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and pelvic health procedures, to shorten recovery time and get patients out of the hospital faster compared to open procedures.

Medtronic also offers solutions to help hospitals work through the "new normal" pandemic reality by providing recovery programs, capacity optimization, and virtual care pathways using analytics and customized simulation tools.

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, our team was already helping Canadian hospitals to reduce wait times," said Morteza Zohrabi, senior program manager, Medtronic Integrated Health Solutions. "This work has taken on new urgency given the hundreds of thousands of procedures that were cancelled or delayed in the first few months of the pandemic in Canada. I am honoured to be part of an organization that is so committed to helping be part of the recovery as we adapt to a new normal."

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit GPTW at www.greatplacetowork.ca or on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proudly serving Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC (www.medtronic.ca), is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, one of the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Serving physicians, hospitals, and patients across the country, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and a Medtronic Resource Centre in Surrey, BC. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

SOURCE Medtronic Canada ULC