Medtronic Gets CE Mark For Affera Mapping And Ablation System To Treat Atrial Arrhythmias

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) on Wednesday said it received CE mark for the Affera Mapping and Ablation System to treat atrial arrhythmias or fast, abnormal heart rhythms.

CE mark is a regulatory standard to confirm that certain products are safe for sale and use in the European Economic Area .

Approximately 60 million people worldwide have been affected by Atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common atrial arrhythmia, and 5 million patients are added every year.

The Affera Mapping and Ablation System will be commercially available beginning in the first half of 2023 in Europe and is investigational in the United States, the company said.