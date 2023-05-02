02.05.2023 16:15:00

Medtronic Has a Strong Dividend History, but Is That Now in Danger?

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) investors don't have reason to sweat today, but they might want to start thinking about whether the company can sustain its dividend payments in the long run. Thanks to a handful of headwinds and chronically slow growth, it's possible that this colossus is starting to overextend itself.But the dangers of a dividend cut aren't yet looming large, so some shareholders may prefer to stay the course and hope for better conditions. Here's the information you need to decide what to do.The first thing investors need to know about Medtronic and its chances of continuing to pay its dividend is that it's an absolutely gargantuan medical device manufacturer that makes a mind-boggling number of products distributed globally. In the last 12 months alone, it commercialized around 150 devices globally, ranging from blood oxygenation sensors to stents to robotic surgery platforms.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medtronicmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Medtronicmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medtronic 10 340,00 -0,23% Medtronic
Medtronic PLC 81,56 -0,27% Medtronic PLC
NOW Inc When Issued 9,30 0,54% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutscht ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost sind am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen