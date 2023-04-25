|
25.04.2023 20:14:00
Medtronic Is Partnering With Nvidia to Create Potentially Game-Changing Tech. Is the Stock a Buy?
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is not new to innovation. The medical device giant sells a broad range of cutting-edge products, such as the Hugo robotic surgery system and the world's first insulin pump featuring meal detection technology to regulate insulin levels. Medtronic's products are used worldwide to address more than 70 health problems.This portfolio has brought the device maker billions of dollars in revenue and profit. But the company's growth may not have reached its maximum. In fact, one particular thing might spur a new wave of growth at Medtronic. The company recently partnered with Nvidia on an artificial intelligence (AI) project -- and it could be a game changer for doctors, patients, and the company. Does this make Medtronic stock a buy? Let's find out.First, a little background on Medtronic and AI. Medtronic has been exploring and using AI for some time. In fact, its work in the area is already bearing fruit.Continue reading
