13.05.2022 14:41:58
Medtronic Plc Announces FDA Approval For Onyx Frontier DES - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) has received FDA approval for the Onyx Frontier drug-eluting stent for the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease, which is caused by plaque buildup on the inside of the coronary arteries. The Onyx Frontier DES is now approved in the U.S. and is pending CE Mark.
The company noted that Onyx Frontier DES leverages the same stent platform as Resolute Onyx DES, with an enhanced delivery system designed to improve deliverability and increase acute performance in even the most challenging of cases.
