23.08.2022 12:53:20
Medtronic plc Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings came in at $929 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $7.37 billion from $7.99 billion last year.
Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.53 to $5.65
