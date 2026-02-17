Medtronic Aktie
Medtronic Plc Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (2M6.DE) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $1.143 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $1.294 billion, or $1.01 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.750 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $9.017 billion from $8.292 billion last year.
Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.143 Bln. vs. $1.294 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $9.017 Bln vs. $8.292 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 5.62 To 5.66
