17.10.2022 15:17:57
Medtronic: SelectSecure Model 3830 Lead Receives FDA Approval For Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said its SelectSecure Model 3830 lead received FDA approval for left bundle branch area pacing based on real-world evidence. The Medtronic Conduction System Pacing expanded indication now includes left bundle branch area pacing in addition to his-bundle pacing for patients with slow heart rates. Medtronic plc noted that now the SelectSecure Model 3830 lead is the first and only lead approved for conduction system pacing.
Robert Kowal, general manager of Cardiac Pacing Therapies at Medtronic, said: "Expanded labeling of this lead allows us to train physicians to successfully perform left bundle procedures, bringing the benefits of conduction system pacing to more patients."
