Medtronic Aktie
WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115
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16.11.2026 14:10:12
Medtronic To Acquire Contego Medical For $380 Mln
(RTTNews) - Medical devices maker Medtronic Plc (2M6.DE, MDT) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire privately held Contego Medical, expanding its portfolio of carotid artery disease and peripheral thrombectomy products.
The company said the acquisition would add Contego's recently approved Neuroguard IEP Direct System, a transcarotid artery revascularization system with integrated embolic protection, as well as its Excipio thrombectomy devices.
Medtronic said the deal builds on an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Contego that began in January 2025 and strengthens its carotid and peripheral vascular businesses.
The transaction is valued at $380 million, with additional post-acquisition payments possible, the company said.
Medtronic expects to complete the acquisition in the third quarter of its fiscal year.
The company said the acquisition is expected to be minimally dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2027 and 2028 and neutral to accretive thereafter.
Shares of Medtronic rose 0.62% to $103.50 in overnight trading after ending Friday's session up 1.85%.
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|Medtronic PLC
|93,86
|0,73%
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