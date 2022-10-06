Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Medtronic wins U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract to provide GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module for artificial intelligence (AI) assisted colon cancer screening



06.10.2022 / 06:15 GMT/BST



Dublin, Ireland 06 October 2022: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) (Cosmo) announced today that Medtronic, its global partner for GI Genius, published a media release that it has been awarded a contract for its Gastrointestinal Business Unit, through partnership with a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB), to install 115 Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules at numerous VA medical facilities across the country. Through this contract, veterans will have access to artificial intelligence (AI) technology that has been proven to improve the accuracy of polyp detection in colonoscopy screening. Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, commented: Veterans will now have access to GI Genius and we congratulate our partner Medtronic on this achievement and for intensively promoting GI Genius. This contract further highlights the need for GI Genius to help prevent colorectal cancer. Please read full details in Medtronics press release here. Upcoming Calendar of Events Credit Suisse Equity Forum Switzerland November 16, 2022 Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference November 15-17, 2022 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum, Frankfurt November 28-30, 2022 About Cosmo

