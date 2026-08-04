Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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04.08.2026 08:00:00
Meet 2 Vanguard ETFs That Just Hit All-Time Highs. Here's What They Have in Common (Hint: It Has to Do With SpaceX).
Last week's rip-roaring rally in Amazon and Microsoft marked a notable rebound in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and pushed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) within less than 3% of its all-time high. But even with that recovery, value stocks and many high-dividend-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been crushing the major indexes this year.The Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) are both hovering around all-time highs and outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in 2026 -- whereas the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is up just 5% year to date.Meanwhile, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) closed at just $108.37 on July 31, its lowest closing price since going public on June 12. SpaceX is now down 52% from its all-time high. And despite the sell-off, nine Vanguard ETFs already own SpaceX, and they will keep buying SpaceX even if it continues to fall.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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