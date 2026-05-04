Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 11:00:00

Meet 3 Upcoming Monster Artificial Intelligence (AI) IPOs That Will Soon Join Meta, Tesla, and Broadcom in the $1 Trillion Club

Not long ago, the thought of a stock surpassing $1 trillion seemed unfathomable. Today, there are several stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion, some of which have surpassed $4 trillion.This is largely due to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the belief that the technology will change life as we know it. The large tech companies best positioned to take advantage of this trend have seen their stocks melt up. Furthermore, private companies are expected to go public at stratospheric valuations.Here are three upcoming monster initial public offering (IPOs) that could soon join Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Broadcom in the $1 trillion club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Analysen
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Overweight Barclays Capital
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 520,50 -0,27% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich stabil. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen