25.03.2024 10:50:00
Meet a $496 Billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That's Not in the "Magnificent Seven"
What's the fuel driving the current bull market? One answer stands out as arguably the best: artificial intelligence (AI). Without the ongoing surge in AI adoption, the stock market almost certainly wouldn't be up nearly as much as it is.The so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks have set the pace. All of them have close connections with AI. But not every mega-cap stock benefiting tremendously from the AI boom is in the group. Meet a $496 billion AI stock that's not in the Magnificent Seven.You might be surprised which stock I have in mind. It's Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Some could immediately object that the giant retailer isn't an AI stock. However, it's more of one than meets the eye.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
