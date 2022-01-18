MEET BEZZY, HEALTHLINE MEDIA'S NEW SUITE OF COMMUNITIES FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH CHRONIC HEALTH CONDITIONS

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthline Media is launching a suite of seven health condition communities through its new brand, Bezzy . Bezzy provides people with meaningful peer connections, empathetic ears, and real-world ideas for living well — all inspired by writers, guides and community members who truly understand what it's like living with a health condition. Through Bezzy, Healthline Media is expanding the reach of its app-based communities through a new, free, web experience.

Bezzy creates a supportive, moderated experience where people with chronic conditions feel seen, valued, and understood. The platform is currently composed of seven communities, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Breast Cancer (BC), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Chronic Migraine, Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), and Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), with plans to launch more in the near future. Derived from the British English word for a person's best or closest friend, Bezzy is committed to providing a safe space for shared experiences and authentic dialogue, where vulnerability and acceptance thrive.

"We believe everyone should have an equal chance to live their best, healthiest life. Bezzy's web-enabled platform goes deeper than any other to create a living space with more support, resources, connection, and vulnerability for individuals with chronic conditions," said Tracy Rosecrans, Executive Vice President of Media at Healthline Media. "The launch of Bezzy allows us to foster these meaningful connections, enabling our members to see others — and themselves — as more than their condition."

Championing Meaningful Connections

As humans, we are hardwired for connection. According to Bezzy Audience Data, 70 percent of people who value online health communities are looking for emotional support and inspiration. Bezzy exists to empower belonging and aims to cultivate a supportive community for people navigating chronic health conditions. This is achieved by creating a safe, authentic environment that allows for shared vulnerability and thrives on relatable content.

"I have been blown away by the kindness, compassion, and support I have received from members of my community over the years," said Natalie Sayre, migraine advocate and Bezzy content creator. "Each time I share the vulnerable truth about the darkness of chronic illness, I am humbly surprised by the empathy that others in similar positions mirror back to me. Sharing my story has changed my life in so many ways and I am grateful daily for the community of souls I get to connect with who help me feel so seen and validated in my healing journey."

Breaking Down Barriers of Isolation

At Bezzy, "community" is not just a place or a group. It's a feeling that inspires all of us to live better every day. Bezzy is reimagining online health communities:

Daily live chats offer ways to engage with other members, moderated discussions, and spaces for safe sharing.

Access to content exclusive to Bezzy, including content franchises, essays, and tip-based content written from the lived experience of condition advocates, helps members know they're not alone.

Bezzy's matching feature pairs users with similar interests and characteristics on a daily basis who are likely to form deep connections. Some individuals have met in person, become best friends, and even fallen in love!

1:1 messaging is available for members who don't feel comfortable sharing in a group.

Facebook and Instagram live chats on social, community-focused programming, and narrative-driven storytelling offer a variety of new and interesting ways to interact.

To cultivate community today and learn more, visit Bezzy now live at www.Bezzy.com and stay connected with Bezzy on Twitter , Instagram, and Facebook , or by joining specific communities like Breast Cancer and Psoriatic Arthritis .

About Healthline Media

Healthline Media is the leading digital health and wellness property, reaching the most people on their road to well-being. The company delivers expert insights with a clear, human voice through its content, communities, and services. Healthline Media connects its partners with more than 94 million people each month (ComScore, August 2021) across its brand portfolio (which includes Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, and Psych Central) and connects its audiences with solutions to help them live fuller, richer lives. The company publishes more than 1,500 pieces of content a month, created by more than 250 writers and reviewed by more than 125 medical experts, doctors, and clinicians. Every program and piece of content are purpose-built to make an impact and make wellness attainable for people everywhere. Healthline Media uses its platform to advocate for a more inclusive and equitable approach to wellness. Throughout its history, Healthline Media's mission and vision have stayed constant: to create a stronger, healthier world. Healthline Media is based in San Francisco and is part of RV Health, a Red Ventures business.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-bezzy-healthline-medias-new-suite-of-communities-for-people-living-with-chronic-health-conditions-301462554.html

SOURCE Healthline Media