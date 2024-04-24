|
24.04.2024 12:40:00
Meet Eli Lilly's Secret Weapon in the Billion-Dollar Weight Loss Drug Market
Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) Zepbound has shown it has what it takes to become a blockbuster. The weight-loss drug, following regulatory approval late last year, brought in $175 million in revenue in just its first few weeks on the market. Doctors and their patients are flocking to weight-loss drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, and demand has even surpassed supply. (Lilly's drug actually is a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, acting on two pathways involved in digestion instead of just one. Both types of treatments help regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.)The market for obesity drugs may reach more than $100 billion by 2030, up by 16 times from today, according to Goldman Sachs Research. But one element could get in the way of this spectacular growth story, and that's the fact that Medicare won't reimburse these drugs for weight loss alone. The agency will only offer reimbursement if the drug is also approved and prescribed for a medical condition it covers.This is a hurdle for many patients, who can't afford the $1,059 list price for a one-month supply of Zepbound. Recent news could help some of these patients, though, and broaden the revenue opportunity for Lilly. Here's the company's secret weapon, one that may help it win in the high-growth weight-loss market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Donnerstag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.