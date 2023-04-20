Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023

Meet FIFISH V-EVO: QYSEA's Groundbreaking Compact Underwater Drone

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly growing market for compact underwater drones is being revolutionized by QYSEA Technology, a leading manufacturer redefining the capabilities of small remotely-operated machines.

FIFISH V-EVO is the first underwater drone to feature a 4K 60 FPS camera and 360-degree omnidirectional movement, allowing explorers and filmmakers to capture stunning underwater moments in high-resolution video.

4K·60FPS Professional-class Camera System

FIFISH V-EVO, QYSEA's latest addition to the award-winning V6 series, is the first underwater drone to feature a 4K 60 FPS camera with 360-degree omnidirectional movement, allowing explorers and filmmakers to capture stunning underwater moments in high-resolution video.

Featuring a 4K 60 FPS professional-grade camera system, FIFISH V-EVO can capture increased detail and smooth slow-motion videos in ultra-high definition. The drone is equipped with dual 5000 lumens 5500K white LED lights to illuminate darker surroundings below the surface and to reveal its vibrant colors.

Image Enhancements with Artificial Intelligence

QYSEA's unique six-thruster layout enables unrestricted movement, facilitating creative and dynamic underwater filming. The drone also utilizes AI-powered image enhancements to filter out plankton-induced white marine flakes and improve footage clarity.

Hydrodynamic Build with Expansive Features

The FIFISH V-EVO's hydrodynamic, fluid, and rugged water droplet design ensures minimal resistance against ocean currents, allowing for longer dives. An attachment port accommodates a variety of tools, enabling integration and versatility for various tasks and scenarios.

Multi Applications & Scenarios

Suitable for both leisure and professional use, the compact FIFISH V-EVO is ideal for filmmaking, deep-sea exploration, marine monitoring, scuba diving excursions, and more. QYSEA is excited to continue inspiring curiosity and exploration of the oceans.

Learn more about the FIFISH V-EVO:

FIFISH V-EVO Website: Please Click Here

FIFISH V-EVO Video: Please Click Here

About QYSEA Technology

Established in 2016 within the heart of China's technology and manufacturing hub, QYSEA is committed to delivering exceptional expertise in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of underwater robots. As a company, they have broken numerous industrial barriers to establish a leading market position with their ROV technologies, proudly garnering recognition for their innovations (CES, Future Maker, GIC) and functionalities (iF Design, Good Design).

CONTACT: Curtis Lee, curtis@qysea.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-fifish-v-evo-qyseas-groundbreaking-compact-underwater-drone-301802843.html

SOURCE QYSEA Technology

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

