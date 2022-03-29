MEET SVEDKA TROPICS TEA SPRITZ, YOUR NEW FAVORITE HARD SELTZER FROM AMERICA'S BELOVED VODKA BRAND

Award-winning vodka brand is twisting up the ready-to-drink category with a Vodka Tea Spritz that delivers bold flavor and smooth taste

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVEDKA Vodka, #3 Mainstream vodka brand*, is twisting things up this spring and summer with the launch of their latest extension – SVEDKA Tropics Tea Spritz, a new spirits-based hard seltzer, from the award-winning vodka brand. SVEDKA Tropics combines SVEDKA Vodka with real tea, sparkling water, and natural tropical fruit flavors, that all come together in an easy-to-enjoy hard seltzer. Available in three bold flavors – Pineapple Guava, Raspberry Kiwi and Orange Mango – SVEDKA Tropics delivers a smooth taste in every vibrant sip.

With only 5% ABV, SVEDKA Tropics is the perfect addition to any day to night drinking occasion– from poolside lounging, dancefloor vibing, to backyard BBQ sipping, SVEDKA Tropics goes where you do. Consumers 21+ can enjoy it chilled or poured into a tropical cocktail glass for an unexpected take on afternoon tea.

"This is the summer of SVEDKA. With our new Vodka Tea Spritz, SVEDKA Tropics is filling the consumer need for a different type of spirits-based hard seltzer," said Billy Lagor, Senior Vice President, Brand Management. "With real ingredients and a lower ABV, SVEDKA Tropics provides a depth of flavor and a unique taste experience that sets it apart from other hard seltzers. The RTD canned category continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we believe SVEDKA Tropics offers a fantastic option for any occasion."

Available at an SRP of $19.99, SVEDKA Tropics is offered in a variety 8-pack containing four cans of Pineapple Guava and two cans each of Raspberry Kiwi and Orange Mango, all packed conveniently to go where the party is. The spirits-based hard seltzers are also available in a 4-pack for $12.99 SRP and a single can for $2.99 SRP. SVEDKA Tropics can be found at liquor and grocery retailers nationwide, as well as available for order via Drizly or Instacart.

No matter where SVEDKA Tropics takes you this summer, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is the #3 Mainstream Vodka*; made in the USA and distilled four times, resulting in a smooth, clean taste. The newest campaign, "SVEDKA Goes," is about the notion that when you live a life where everything goes, you need a drink that goes with everything. A drink that goes with the unplanned, the unexpected, the unscripted. A drink for the mashups, the collabs, and the culture combos. Because when you celebrate the moment, in the moment, you find out what goes.

For further product information on the full SVEDKA portfolio and to learn where you can purchase, please visit www.SVEDKA.com , or follow us on Facebook and Instagram . ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. © 2022 SVEDKA Beverage Co., Longmont, CO.

* IRI Total; All outlets, L52 w/e 1-23-22

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-svedka-tropics-tea-spritz-your-new-favorite-hard-seltzer-from-americas-beloved-vodka-brand-301512787.html

SOURCE SVEDKA Vodka