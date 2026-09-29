The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
29.09.2026 14:23:00
Meet the 1 Stock I'd Buy With $5,000, Even If the Market Fell 10% Tomorrow
When an investor buys a stock, the last thing they want is for that new pick to start falling. It's difficult emotionally to see a position immediately sink to a loss, and to realize that if you'd waited, you could have gotten a better price. But it's more important to remember that nobody can reliably time the market, and that trying to is actually a losing strategy.
Since it is unlikely that you will consistently buy stocks at cyclical lows, if you're a dedicated investor, experiencing a drop of 10% or more shortly after you buy won't be unusual.
One key to managing that type of disappointment is to stick to stocks in which you have long-term conviction. Personally, I have held shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) in my portfolio for some time. And over the past month, that stock has slumped by about 10%. However, if I didn't already own it, I would still invest $5,000 in it today, and here's why.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich tief im Minus -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- Börsen in Asien schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war ein knappes Plus zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Dienstag auf unsicherem Terrain. Anleger in Asien waren mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.