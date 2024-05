Meet the 2 Best Nasdaq-100 Stocks of the Past Year. They Soared 164% and 219%, and Wall Street Says Both Stocks Are Still Buys

The Nasdaq -100 measures the performance of the 100 largest companies on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The index is commonly viewed as a barometer for growth stocks. It soared 38% over the past year, led higher by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). But Wall Street analysts are still predicting gains for shareholders of both stocks.Here's what investors should know about Nvidia and CrowdStrike.Nvidia reported spectacular financial results in the fourth quarter, crushing estimates on the top and bottom lines. Revenue soared 265% to $22.1 billion, gross margin expanded 10 percentage points, and non-GAAP net income surged 486% to $5.16 per diluted share. That momentum was primarily driven by strong sales growth in the data center segment, which itself was driven by explosive interest in artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel