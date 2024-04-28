|
28.04.2024 17:00:00
Meet the 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks That Stanley Druckenmiller Is Betting on the Most
Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the world's most closely followed billionaire investors. He engineered George Soros' famous bet against the British pound in 1992 and generated an average annual return of 30% for his hedge fund, Duquesne Capital, for three decades after its inception in 1986.Druckenmiller retired and closed his fund in 2010 but continues to manage $3.1 billion in assets through his own Duquesne Family Office. Many investors still keep a close eye on the firm's portfolio to see what Druckenmiller is bullish on.As of this writing, two "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are among the Duquesne Family Office's top investments. Microsoft is its largest position and occupies 13.1% of its portfolio, while Nvidia ranks third at 9.8%. It's currently sitting on unrealized gains of 43% and 341%, respectively, on Microsoft and Nvidia.
