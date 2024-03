Meet the 4 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks in 2024 (and It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better)

The broader stock market continues to roar higher. But 11 of the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down this year.The worst performers, in order, are Boeing (NYSE: BA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- which may come as a surprise, since the broader semiconductor industry and many big tech growth stocks are flying high.Here's what's dragging down each blue-chip stock, and why it could get worse before it gets better.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel