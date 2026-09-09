Meet the AI Software Stock That’s Crushing Palantir (Hint: It’s Significantly Cheaper)

Artificial intelligence (AI) software demand is increasing at a healthy clip, which isn't surprising considering the productivity gains this technology can deliver.

A recent survey by McKinsey revealed that 80% of respondents who use AI report higher productivity, while 50% report better decision-making. Not surprisingly, the generative AI tools offered by Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) are in high demand, as evidenced by the company's phenomenal growth.

Palantir is one of the pioneers in AI software. The productivity gains delivered by its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) are driving solid revenue and earnings growth for Palantir by helping it land bigger deals and more customers. However, Palantir stock is expensively valued, and that's one of the reasons it has lost over 4% of its value in 2026.

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