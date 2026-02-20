:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.02.2026 21:30:00
Meet the AI Stock That Could Be Worth $6 Trillion by 2030
No publicly traded company has ever reached a market valuation of $6 trillion. However, that should happen over the next few years, and several major corporations aren't all that far from this milestone.One company that could be in this group is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. Here's why.First, note that this feat wouldn't require Alphabet to produce extraordinary returns. The company's current market cap is $3.7 trillion. To reach $6 trillion in four years, it needs a compound annual growth rate of 12.85%. That is above the market's long-term average, but it isn't an unreasonable target, either.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
