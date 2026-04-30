Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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30.04.2026 17:32:00
Meet the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock That Has Crushed Nvidia and Broadcom With a 270% Jump. It Can Still Fly Higher.
Nvidia and Broadcom are among the top players in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem, designing chips that handle critical workloads related to model training and inference in data centers.Not surprisingly, shares of both companies have jumped impressively over the past year. While Nvidia stock has shot up 95% over this period, Broadcom has clocked stronger gains of 117%. However, both AI stalwarts have been comprehensively beaten by another company that's benefiting from the huge investments in AI data centers: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT).Shares of the company, which sells critical digital infrastructure solutions such as power management, thermal management, and server racks and enclosures used in data centers, have jumped by a whopping 270% over the past year. The increase of almost 4x in Vertiv's stock price has been driven by improving growth rates and solid prospects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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