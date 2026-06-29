Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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29.06.2026 14:58:00
Meet the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Stock That's Quietly Outperforming Palantir Technologies in 2026 (Hint: It's Significantly Cheaper)
Palantir Technologies is among the top vendors of artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, and it has been witnessing phenomenal growth in revenue and earnings in recent quarters due to the healthy spending on its offerings by both commercial and government customers.However, Palantir stock has retreated 33% so far in 2026, primarily due to concerns about its expensive valuation. On the other hand, shares of cloud communications platform provider Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have jumped by 38% this year, as the demand for the company's AI-focused solutions is now driving stronger revenue and earnings growth.What's more, Twilio trades at a significantly cheaper valuation than Palantir. Let's look at the factors driving Twilio's growth and check why this AI stock is primed for more gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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