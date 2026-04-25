Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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25.04.2026 09:48:00

Meet the Biggest Threat to Nvidia in AI Chips. It's Not AMD, Intel, or Broadcom.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the dominant player in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market over the past three and a half years. Market research firm IDC estimates that it still controls a whopping 81% of the market, despite rising competition from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and others over the years.The good news for Nvidia investors is that it continues to grow rapidly even as rivals have been landing lucrative contracts with hyperscalers and AI companies. AI chips from AMD, Broadcom, and Intel have all been selected for deployment in the infrastructure being developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Amazon, and others.Nvidia has estimated that it will sell a total of $1 trillion worth of chips based on the Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures in 2026 and 2027. That estimate is well above the $100 billion AI chip revenue that Broadcom is anticipating next year from its application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). AMD, meanwhile, expects its data center chip revenue to reach $100 billion annually by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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