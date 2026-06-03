Merck Aktie
WKN: 659990 / ISIN: DE0006599905
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03.06.2026 08:45:00
Meet the Biotech Stock That's Trouncing Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer in 2026
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are among the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The first focuses primarily on developing medicines for diabetes and weight management -- areas where it is a leader -- while the other two have a strong presence in oncology. Merck has been the best performer among this trio this year, but even it has been left in the dust by a smaller biotech that has been flying high since 2026 began: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Shares of this vaccine specialist are up 43% to date, and there are good reasons to think the company has plenty of upside left. Image source: Getty Images.Moderna became famous after it developed one of the leading coronavirus vaccines on the market. But the company's COVID-related work is no longer a major growth driver. Investors have instead been paying attention to the biotech's pipeline progress. And on that front, Moderna's recent efforts have been highly encouraging. For instance, the company is awaiting approval for a flu vaccine after submitting regulatory applications in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Canada earlier this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Merck KGaA
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