|
16.12.2023 13:40:00
Meet the Boring Stock That's Absolutely Crushing Amazon
When it comes to the stock performance of long-term investments, there aren't many stocks that can hold a candle to Amazon. Investors who bought shares in the e-commerce giant 10 years ago have gotten quite a windfall, reaping gains of more than 667% (as of Thursday's market close). This isn't surprising given its market dominance and consistent execution.Investors might be surprised to learn that a particularly boring company, Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), absolutely crushed Amazon's results over the past decade, generating gains of 1,530%. In fact, it's probably fair to say that many investors have never even heard of this company, though they're likely familiar with its flagship product.Let's take a look at what Axon does, and why investors should give this compelling growth story a serious look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!