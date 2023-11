Meet the Brand-New Value Stock Warren Buffett Is Piling Into

Few investors can command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In a span of precisely 50 years, Berkshire's annual shareholder meetings have grown from a few dozen shareholders to approximately 40,000 investors.People trek from far and wide every year to Omaha, NE, to hear the Oracle of Omaha offer his takes on the U.S. economy, corporate America, and potentially catch a hint of what one of Wall Street's most-successful investors has been buying and selling.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel