Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
19.02.2026 07:35:00
Meet the Brilliant Vanguard ETF With 45.3% of Its Portfolio Invested in Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet
The CRSP U.S. Total Market Index holds all 3,498 companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. The largest 65 companies account for a staggering 70% of the combined value, which highlights the extreme concentration of wealth in the corporate sector. The CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index exclusively holds those top 65 companies, and it consistently delivers very strong returns because of its high exposure to areas like artificial intelligence (AI).After all, its four largest holdings are Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which have a combined value of $14.9 trillion. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index by holding the same stocks and maintaining similar weightings. Here's how adding it to a diversified portfolio can supercharge investors' returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
