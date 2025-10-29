:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
29.10.2025 19:59:00
Meet the Charter Member of the $5 Trillion Club. Here's Why It Could Be Just the Beginning.
Another day, another new all-time high. The past few years have marked an exciting time to be an investor in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) sparked a blistering run that continues to this day.Since the advent of AI in early 2023, Nvidia stock has gained 1,130%, as of this writing. This pushed its market cap past $5 trillion, the first company to surpass this lofty benchmark.Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) were originally developed to generate lifelike images in video games. In recent years, however, they've become the cornerstone of high-performance computing (HPC) and the backbone of AI. The rapid adoption of AI sparked unprecedented demand for these AI-centric chips, sending Nvidia stock soaring.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
