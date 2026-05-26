Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.05.2026 08:30:00
Meet the Company Taking on SpaceX and Tesla -- It Could Be Worth More Than Both Combined by 2027
There's a growing expectation that Elon Musk will eventually combine all his businesses under a single entity.Earlier this year, he oversaw the merger of SpaceX and xAI, the latter of which had previously acquired his social media company, X (formerly Twitter). The next step of combining SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be a bit more difficult, but it's still well within reason. Musk further strengthened the tie between the two companies earlier this year with the launch of their Terafab joint venture, which aims to make custom chips for both companies' artificial intelligence (AI) endeavors.Despite the sprawling business empire Musk has built, one company finds itself with a significant number of operations that go head-to-head with Tesla or SpaceX. And it could be worth more than both companies combined by next year. Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) should be on your radar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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