Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
03.02.2026 10:26:00
Meet the Cybersecurity Stock Every Wall Street Analyst Sees Going Higher in 2026
Wall Street analysts are generally a bullish bunch, but it's still quite uncommon for them to all agree that a stock is headed higher. But one cybersecurity stock fits the bill, making it worth a closer look.The lowest price target on Wall Street for Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) sits at $195, about 8.6% above its market price as of this writing. Interestingly, more analysts say the stock is a Hold instead of a Buy. That may be because it's not growing as quickly as some of its competitors in cybersecurity. But the slower, steadier growth of Check Point could mean a bigger payday for patient, long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!