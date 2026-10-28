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28.10.2026 19:02:00
Meet the Dividend King That's Quietly Crushing the S&P 500 in 2026. Here's Why It's a Buy in November.
There have been many surprising winners in 2026. Target (NYSE: TGT) has to be near the top of that list. The discount department store operator is crushing the market this year, clocking in with a 51% year-to-date jump.
After years of meandering -- it's an ugly five-year stock chart, losing more than 40% of its value in that time -- the chain is finally resonating with customers again. A new CEO is executing on his turnaround strategy, and shareholders are winning. Let's dive into why Target is still a buy in the month ahead.
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