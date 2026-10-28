28.10.2026 19:02:00

Meet the Dividend King That's Quietly Crushing the S&P 500 in 2026. Here's Why It's a Buy in November.

There have been many surprising winners in 2026. Target (NYSE: TGT) has to be near the top of that list. The discount department store operator is crushing the market this year, clocking in with a 51% year-to-date jump.

After years of meandering -- it's an ugly five-year stock chart, losing more than 40% of its value in that time -- the chain is finally resonating with customers again. A new CEO is executing on his turnaround strategy, and shareholders are winning. Let's dive into why Target is still a buy in the month ahead.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
An den Börsen in Fernost sind überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen