The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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01.08.2026 15:25:00

Meet the Dividend Stock That Keeps Raising Its Payout No Matter What the Market Does

Investors don't typically expect mature, low-growth, and boring companies to outperform the S&P 500 index. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has something to say about that assumption. The leading beverage brand's share price is up 26% in 2026 (as of July 29), well ahead of the benchmark's 9% gain.That capital appreciation might hide the main attraction. Let's take a closer look at this dividend stock that keeps raising its payout no matter what the market is doing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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