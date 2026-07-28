HydroGen Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKT1 / ISIN: US44887Q1085
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28.07.2026 16:15:01
Meet the Future of Hydrogen: Plug’s Summer Intern Social Media Takeover
By Teal Hoyos, Vice President of Marketing and CommunicationsThis week, our summer interns are taking over Plug’s social media channels to share what it’s like to spend a summer helping build the hydrogen economy!Over the week, you’ll hear directly from the students designing fuel cell systems, testing next-generation technologies, supporting manufacturing, strengthening our supply chain, developing software, and tackling real business challenges alongside experienced teams across Plug.It’s one of my favorite projects of the year because it highlights what makes our internship program special. Our interns are not on the sidelines: they are contributing to meaningful work, gaining hands-on experience, building relationships, and seeing firsthand what it’s like to help shape the future of energy.I know that experience well, because more than 20 years ago, I was a Plug intern myself.Today, I serve as Plug’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications, but my story isn’t unique. Across Plug, you’ll find former interns working in our engineering labs, manufacturing facilities, offices, customer sites, and even our leadership team. Their careers and mine are a testament to the opportunities that begin with a single summer and to Plug’s commitment to investing in the talent of the future.This year’s summer interns are continuing that tradition. They’re bringing fresh ideas, asking thoughtful questions, and making meaningful contributions across the business. We’re excited to give them the opportunity to share their experiences on social media and the impact they’re making during their time at Plug.Meet Plug’s 2026 Interns & Co-OpsSystems, Software & ProductSydney Darcy – Systems EngineerAlex Lisi – Embedded SoftwareJason O’Connell – Software Engineering Matthew Upton – Systems Engineering, PEM Fuel Cell SystemsAlena Kay – Systems Engineering, Architecture & Trade StudiesNicholas Plue – Product Management, Fuel & Fuel CellsProcess & EngineeringJustin Bradley – Process EngineeringJulia Karpen – Process EngineeringGrace Doherty – EngineeringAdriana Brooks – EngineeringRyan McBride – EngineeringJackson Skoczylas – EngineeringFuel Cell & Electrolyzer EngineeringEloise Gall – Stack EngineeringMichelle Champion – Stack EngineeringSophie Zhu – Electrolyzer MEA EngineeringNoah Sandberg – Fuel Cell MEA TestingAdvaith Ramani – Fuel Cell Failure Analysis & Reliability EngineeringCole Mason – Fuel Cell Component Remanufacturing ProcessingTesting & Technical OperationsEddie Liu – Fuel Cell Stack TestingDean Bartels – MDev LabLinh (Kaelyn) Khuat – Stack Test & Tear DownAarshi Majumder – Systems TestingJackson Green – Science & Engineering TechnicianSupply Chain & BusinessNick Vona – Supply Chain Operations Co-OpLindsay Ford – Supply ChainJames Janeski – LegalTwenty years ago, someone at Plug gave an intern the opportunity to learn, contribute, and grow. That experience shaped the career I’ve built here, and it’s one of the very reasons I’m excited to shine a spotlight on this year’s interns and the meaningful work they’re doing across the business. As you follow along this week, you’ll get an inside look at the people helping shape the future of hydrogen and perhaps some of the future leaders of Plug. After all, if history has taught us anything, today’s intern could very well be tomorrow’s innovator, engineer or executive.The post Meet the Future of Hydrogen: Plug’s Summer Intern Social Media Takeover appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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