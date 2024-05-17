17.05.2024 14:24:00

Meet the GLP-1 Drug That Could Be the Biggest Concern for Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) weight-loss drugs such as Zepbound and Wegovy are growing in popularity. And that has made the companies who make those drugs, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, hot investments over the past few years. But there could soon be many more options out there for patients. Given the potential for a weight-loss drug to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue for a company, there's bound to be a lot of interest in the space, and many healthcare companies are vying to bring comparable products to market.One particularly promising GLP-1 drug that investors should keep an eye out for is MariTide. Here's why it could put a serious dent in the future demand for Zepbound and Wegovy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

