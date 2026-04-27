Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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27.04.2026 23:30:00
Meet the Growth Stock That Isn't Even in the "Magnificent Seven," but Just Joined the $2 Trillion Club and Hit an All-Time High
Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett popularized the phrase "Magnificent Seven" in 2023 to describe seven tech-focused companies driving broader market returns. The list includes Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.These companies are undeniably influential -- accounting for over a third of the S&P 500's market cap. But the list has a glaring flaw -- it doesn't include Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Broadcom reached an all-time high on April 22, surpassing $2 trillion in market cap. That makes Broadcom the sixth-most-valuable U.S. company -- ahead of Meta and Tesla, and behind Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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