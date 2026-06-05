Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
05.06.2026 05:00:00
Meet the Incredible AI Stock That Has Nearly Tripled in 2026 and Could Go Much Higher
Each year, an exciting new artificial intelligence (AI) investment seems to pop up. Sometimes these stocks flop after a year in the spotlight, and other times they continue to rise.One newcomer in 2026 that I'm bullish on over the long term is Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), which gives clients everything they need to build, train, and run AI models and applications. Nebius has had an incredible year so far and has risen around 175% after five months. But after looking at its prospects, I think the stock has a chance to move much higher this year, and just because you missed out on the initial run doesn't mean you can't cash in on future returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|
29.01.26
|The incredible shrinking dollar (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An der Wall Street dürfte es in unterschiedliche Richtungen gehen. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.