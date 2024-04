Meet the Industry-Leading Stock Billionaires Warren Buffett, Ken Griffin, Ken Fisher, and Steven Cohen Can't Stop Buying

For decades, everyday investors have looked to Wall Street's brightest and most-successful investors for inspiration and ideas as to where they should put their own money to work. Thanks to Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, investors are able to peer over the proverbial shoulders of Wall Street greats like billionaires Warren Buffett, Ken Griffin, Ken Fisher, and Steven Cohen, to see what they been up to.A 13F is a required quarterly filing by institutional investors and money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. It provides a snapshot of what Wall Street's top investors bought, sold, and held in the most recent quarter.The affably nicknamed "Oracle of Omaha," Buffett oversees a $364 billion investment portfolio containing 45 stocks and two index funds at Berkshire Hathaway, while Ken Griffin's Citadel, the most profitable of all hedge funds since inception, has $58 billion in managed assets. According to 13F aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management, and Steven Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, had $189 billion and $41 billion in respective assets under management, as of Dec. 31.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel