|
26.04.2024 11:06:00
Meet the Industry-Leading Stock Billionaires Warren Buffett, Ken Griffin, Ken Fisher, and Steven Cohen Can't Stop Buying
For decades, everyday investors have looked to Wall Street's brightest and most-successful investors for inspiration and ideas as to where they should put their own money to work. Thanks to Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, investors are able to peer over the proverbial shoulders of Wall Street greats like billionaires Warren Buffett, Ken Griffin, Ken Fisher, and Steven Cohen, to see what they been up to.A 13F is a required quarterly filing by institutional investors and money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. It provides a snapshot of what Wall Street's top investors bought, sold, and held in the most recent quarter.The affably nicknamed "Oracle of Omaha," Buffett oversees a $364 billion investment portfolio containing 45 stocks and two index funds at Berkshire Hathaway, while Ken Griffin's Citadel, the most profitable of all hedge funds since inception, has $58 billion in managed assets. According to 13F aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management, and Steven Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, had $189 billion and $41 billion in respective assets under management, as of Dec. 31.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.