Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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07.08.2026 17:27:00
Meet the Low-Cost Vanguard ETF That Just Gained 11% Over 4 Days, Thanks to a Combined 33% Weighting in Nvidia, Microsoft, Micron, and Broadcom. Here's Why It's Still a Top Buy Now.
Investors just experienced one of the most volatile weeks in the stock market this year.On July 29, the Nasdaq Composite closed in a correction -- down 10.1% from its all-time high as investors digested Alphabet's increased capital expenditure (capex) spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and braced for upcoming earnings reports from Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Apple.Just four trading sessions later, as of the market close on Aug. 4, the Nasdaq Composite recovered a staggering 8.8%, and the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high -- fueled by encouraging earnings reports from Amazon and Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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