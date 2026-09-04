NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.09.2026 15:15:00
Meet the Low-Cost Vanguard ETF With 26.2% Invested in Nvidia and Alphabet, While VOO Has Just 13.4%.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are the three most valuable companies in the world and dominate the S&P 500 with a combined 20.4% weighting. So buying the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), which tracks the index, is a straightforward, low-cost way to invest in such mega-cap tech stocks -- especially considering the ETF has a 0.03% expense ratio, or just three cents for every $100 invested.However, investors looking for outsize exposure to Nvidia and Alphabet may want to consider the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ: VONG) instead of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The growth ETF is based on the Russell 1000 index -- which includes the 1,000 largest U.S companies by market capitalization.Here's why Nvidia and Alphabet are great buys now, and why the Russell 1000 Growth ETF is so heavily invested in them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 395,00
|1,18%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|291,40
|-1,00%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|288,55
|-0,96%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|198,60
|1,02%
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