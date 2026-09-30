Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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30.09.2026 13:30:00
Meet the Low-Cost Vanguard ETF With 51.8% Invested in Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon While VOO Has Just 30%
On Sept. 21, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its all-time high while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) closed less than 0.5% from its all-time high. The technology sector is largely responsible for driving the indexes to new heights. As of market close on Sept. 25, it's less than 1% off its all-time high -- by far the best of any sector. Meanwhile, healthcare is down 2.6% from its all-time high, and the other nine sectors are down more than 5% from their highs.
Investors looking for outsize exposure to top growth stocks have come to the right place. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) -- which mirrors the performance of the S&P 500 -- has a combined 30% weighting in its five largest holdings -- which are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). By comparison, the Vanguard Morningstar Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) has a whopping 51.8% invested in those five stocks alone.
Here's why the Mega Cap Growth ETF stands out as a better buy for growth investors than an S&P 500 ETF, and some risks worth considering before buying.
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 525,00
|-0,26%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|302,55
|0,65%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|299,65
|0,72%
|Amazon
|220,25
|1,31%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|26 620,00
|-2,85%
|Apple Inc.
|294,35
|1,41%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|27 420,00
|-0,29%
|Microsoft Corp.
|453,20
|1,17%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|202,70
|1,20%
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