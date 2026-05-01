Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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01.05.2026 18:23:00
Meet the Low-Growth Dow Dividend King That's Outperforming Every "Magnificent Seven" Stock in 2026
Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite is outperforming the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. So you would probably assume that "Magnificent Seven" stocks Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla would be crushing a stodgy, dividend-paying stalwart like Dow component Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Yet, that's hardly the case. So far this year, Coca-Cola has been outperforming every Magnificent Seven stock. Here's why Coke shares are on the rise -- and whether the stock is still a buy around an all-time high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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